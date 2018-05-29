× San Bernardino Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Sex Trafficking of 19-Year-Old

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison after being convicted of sex trafficking a 19-year-old woman, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

David Williams physically abused the teen and “deprived her of her liberty for the purpose of pimping and pandering,” the DA’s office said in a news release citing police findings. He pleaded guilty to three felony counts— human trafficking, pimping and pandering — on May 24.

The victim was found by authorities through an escort advertisement they initially believed was showing a minor. After contacting the listing, they learned she was an adult.

The San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force spearheaded the investigation. No further information has been released by authorities.