Smash and Grab Burglary on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills Investigated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beverly Hills police are looking for suspects who smashed the windows of two Rodeo Drive businesses on Tuesday morning and burglarized one of them before they led authorities on a high-speed pursuit and escaped.

Authorities found some windows damaged and discovered a suspect car after they received burglary call around 3:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Rodeo Drive, said Beverly Hills Police Department Sgt. Anthony Adams.

The pursuit began after authorities spotted the vehicle but the suspects were able to flee after driving at a high rate of speed, Adams said.

Some stolen items were recovered after the vehicle was later recovered near Rodeo Drive and Cloverdale Avenue, Adams said.

Adams confirmed there was one burglary and one attempted burglary but had no further details.

The burglary--and attempted burglary--comes a week after another one on May 21 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

In that crime, officers also found a broken window but it was unknown what was taken from the store.

34.073620 -118.400356