Tesla on Autopilot Crashes Into Laguna Beach Police Patrol Vehicle

A Tesla that was in autopilot mode crashed into a Laguna Beach police patrol vehicle Tuesday morning, totaling the SUV and leaving the sedan’s driver injured, an official said.

The crash occurred along Laguna Canyon Road shortly after 11 a.m., Laguna Beach Police Department Sgt. Jim Cota tweeted.

The officer was not in the police SUV at the time of the crash, Cota said in the tweet. The Tesla driver sustained minor injuries, but declined transport to a hospital, the sergeant told the Los Angeles Times.

Photos from the scene showed the Tesla with front end damage. The police SUV had damage to the driver’s side, the photos showed.

“Thankfully there was not an officer at the time in the police car,” Cota told the newspaper. “The police car is totaled.”

A Tesla on autopilot crashed into a semi-truck in the exact same area on April 10, 2017, Cota told KTLA.

“Why do these vehicles keep doing that?” Cota told the Times. “We’re just lucky that people aren’t getting injured.”

The same traffic investigator who responded to last year’s incident also responded to Tuesday’s incident, Cota said. He added that the incidents involved different drivers.

It is unclear what led up to the latest crash.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.