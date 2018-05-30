At Least 2 Injured in Explosion at Kentucky UPS Facility

An explosion rocked a United Parcel Service freight facility in Kentucky on Wednesday morning, injuring at least two people, but authorities say they doubt that the blast stemmed from a terror attack. Instead, it appears to be accidental, they said.

The incident took place in Lexington. UPS spokesman Glenn Zaccara told CNN that 12 employees were at the site. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

In a message on Twitter, the Lexington Fire Department said, “Nothing leads us to believe this is anything other than an accidental explosion.”

Fire officials also tweeted that six people were taken to the hospital for observation.

Initial reports indicate the cause may have been a leak from materials contained in a trailer, Zaccara said.

UPS is working with local authorities and cannot provide additional details while there is an ongoing investigation, officials said. Firefighters were on the scene checking the building’s stability.

An FBI statement obtained by CNN Law Enforcement Analyst Josh Campbell said the agency “is aware of the incident and is working with our local and state partners to assist as needed. At this time, it does not appear to be a criminal or terrorist act. It appears accidental.”

Scene from the explosion this morning at a UPS maintenance facility. pic.twitter.com/TqhfoxtWAK — Lexington KY Fire (@LexKYFire) May 30, 2018