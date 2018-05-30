Bear Discovered Trespassing in Ventura Is Tranquilized and Relocated

A 3 feet tall male bear weighing 250 pounds was discovered trespassing on Wednesday afternoon in Ventura before it was tranquilized and relocated, authorities said.

The bear was in the area of Solano Street and San Bernardino Avenue before authorities found him hiding in the backyard of a home, the Ventura Police Department said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Ventura police and California Fish and Wildlife officials were able to take the bear into custody and he is “currently sleeping peacefully and being relocated to a wooded area far north of the city,” authorities wrote.

In a response to a question on Facebook, authorities added the bear was “tranquilized and treated humanely. The bear was not awake as officers documented this incident. It’s unusual to see a bear in this neighborhood. We are glad that fish and game could assist in safely relocating the animal.”