Brother and Sister Arrested After Routine Probation Check Reveals Arsenal of Weapons in Glendale Home

Two siblings were arrested last week after an arsenal of weapons was found in a Glendale home during a routine probation check, police said.

On May 24, a Glendale police task force was conducting a compliance check on Selin Charmaholi, 31, who is on probation for narcotics sales.

Police determined that Charmaholi lived at that address along Chester Street, but was not home at the time of the compliance check.

Officers searched the home, as part of Charmaholi’s probation conditions, and found five handguns, three assault style rifles, six other style rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police said. Six AR-15 lower mechanisms were also found, police said.

Authorities also found nunchucks, high capacity magazines and a small amount of cocaine.

Charmaholi’s brother Sergey Charmaholi, 34, was allegedly responsible for the cocaine. Both were arrested on suspicion of weapons and narcotics violations.

Sergey Charmaholi eventually posted bail, but Selin Charmaholi remains in custody, police said.