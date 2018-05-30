× California, Other States Sue Trump Administration to Restore Rules Protecting Farmworkers

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra joined his counterparts in New York and Maryland on Wednesday in filing another in a string of lawsuits against the Trump administration, this time challenging a decision to suspend safeguards for agricultural workers.

The lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency seeks to reinstate a requirement that employers provide workers and their families with training to avoid pesticide exposure.

The lawsuit alleges that the suspension of the requirement by the EPA is arbitrary and capricious, and in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

“EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is not above the law,” Becerra said in a statement. “He does not get to do away with protections simply because he does not like them.”

