Candidates for California Governor Launch Final Outreach to Voters as June 5 Primary Election Approaches

Candidates for California governor barnstormed the state on Tuesday, launching their final outreach to voters in the run-up to the June 5 primary.

Front-runner Gavin Newsom, who has led the polls and fundraising since entering the race more than three years ago, urged supporters gathered on the steps of San Francisco’s City Hall not to be complacent.

“Let’s get this done and take nothing for granted over the next seven days,” Newsom said before launching a bus tour that will take him to about two-dozen events over the next week.

Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa and Republican John Cox are battling it out for the second spot in the primary, and on Tuesday they courted voters within miles of each other in Fresno.

