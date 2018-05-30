Carjacking Suspect in Custody After Video Captures Wild, Dangerous End to Pursuit in Burbank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A carjacking suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday after cellphone video captured a wild chase coming to a dangerous end in Burbank.

The incident began earlier in the morning, when the California Highway Patrol responded to 911 calls regarding an individual driving erratically in Pasadena. The driver collided with a white SUV and allegedly carjacked the vehicle near the 210 Freeway and San Gabriel Boulevard, authorities said.

From there, the carjacking suspect went from the 210 Freeway to the 134 Freeway, exiting on Buena Vista Street before getting on Riverside Drive, according to police.

The driver got out of the stolen vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, continuing to evade pursuing officers, authorities said.

Cellphone video captured a portion of the foot chase, as well as the aftermath. The video begins with a CHP officer chasing the suspect in the middle of Riverside Drive not far from the 134, near Johnny Carson and Buena Vista parks.

The officer grabs the suspect, who then manages to escape the hold and runs around the parked white SUV. The door of the vehicle is open and the suspect tries to get inside as the officer continues to give chase.

A brief struggle between the two men ensues at the door before the suspect manages to drive off in the SUV, the video shows. The vehicle jumps the curb and spins around the grassy park area and the sidewalk, then heads back onto the street.

At one point, the CHP officer appears runs in front of the vehicle as it momentarily stopped on the curb. But the SUV picks up steam again and narrowly avoids the pursuing officer, driving on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic, according to the footage.

The out-of-control vehicle jumps back onto the curb, swerving around another car and driving briefly again on the grass.

By then, the CHP officer is back in his patrol vehicle. He catches up to the SUV further down the road as it comes to a stop on the sidewalk, the video shows.

The SUV pulls out in front of a bunch of stopped cars and heads down Riverside Drive, toward an on-ramp to the eastbound 134 Freeway as the officer follows.

But the SUV then appears to spin abruptly into oncoming vehicles, the erratic driving possibly the result of damage to the vehicle or a flat tire.

Another witness video, taken from a different location of Riverside Drive, appears to show the SUV hit a blue car in front of it.

After, the SUV circles around the CHP officer’s vehicle and swerves around again in another effort to elude capture.

The vehicle heads down Riverside and the chase is no longer visible in either video.

But soon after, one of the videos shows a white SUV stopped in the distance on the grass near the 134, with multiple CHP units in the vicinity.

Authorities confirmed the incident ended at Riverside Drive near the 134 Freeway, and that the man was taken into custody at the scene.

No additional information was immediately released, including the suspect's name.

The Burbank Police Department is also investigating.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.