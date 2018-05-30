Criminal Cases Filed Against L.A. Cannabis Businesses to Be Detailed by City Attorney

Criminal cases filed against commercial cannabis businesses will be detailed Wednesday afternoon by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Feuer will give information about the cases which include multiple storefronts and a grow house and delivery service, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

The attorney’s office will also discuss cease and desist letters sent to locations that are alleged to have operated without a license.

Feuer and LAPD Gang and Narcotic Division Commanding Officer Steve Carmona are set to give information.