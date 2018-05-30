Detectives Looking for 2 Missing Children in Possible Parental Abduction: LASD

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two young children who have been reported missing and were possibly abducted by their mother, officials said Wednesday.

The two boys, ages 2 and 4, were reported missing on Tuesday evening after their father told authorities his children were never returned following a scheduled unsupervised visit with their mother, deputies said.

The children are wards of the state of California, and were supposed to have been returned to the Department of Children and Family Services, according to a sheriff’s bulletin. Their father also has visitation rights.

The mother, Iman Milner, was scheduled to have the children from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Her whereabouts also remain unknown.

All three are considered missing, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Detectives from the sheriff’s Marina Del Rey station issued an advisory message on Wednesday asking for the public’s assistance in locating the missing children.

Milner may be driving a black Mercedes-Benz sedan or a Blue Mazda 5. The Mercedes Benz has significant damage from a traffic collision and paper plates; the Mazda has a California license plate No. of 1QXP389.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Marina del Rey Station Detective Bureau at 310-242-6200.