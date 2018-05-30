× Family of Cyclist Fatally Struck by Sheriff’s Deputy Who Was Texting While Driving Patrol Car Reaches $12M Settlement With L.A. County

The family of a cyclist struck and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy patrol car will be paid nearly $12 million by the county in a legal settlement announced this week.

Attorneys for the family of Milton Olin Jr. said Wednesday that they uncovered new evidence showing the on-duty deputy was driving on a straight, unobstructed section of the road for 21 seconds before driving into Olin at about 48 miles per hour.

The deputy had plenty of time to see the cyclist but instead sent a personal text message to his wife and typed into his patrol car computer about 15 seconds before the crash, the lawyers claimed.

The legal team is calling on Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey to take another look at the case in light of evidence that they believe prosecutors did not obtain, like cellphone records that detail data by the second, not just by the minute.

