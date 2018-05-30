Frank Buckley Interviews: Curtis Stone, Celebrity Chef

Curtis Stone is the award-winning chef and restaurateur for the highly regarded restaurants “Maude” in Beverly Hills and “Gwen” in Hollywood. He is also the best-selling author of several cookbooks, a TV host, and an entrepreneur with a line of cookware and appliances and a partnership with Princess Cruises.

During this podcast, Curtis discusses his journey from cooking in his mother’s kitchen and grandmother’s kitchen in his native Australia, to learning and rising through the ranks of the London restaurants of the famed chef Marco Pierre White to international fame as a TV host and now restaurateur.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”