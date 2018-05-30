× Gardena Man Convicted of Suffocating Woman to Death and Raping Her and 3 Other Women: DA

A Gardena man was found guilty on Wednesday of raping and suffocating a woman to death and raping three other women, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On Dec. 12, 2015, Kevon Takashi Ross raped and killed a woman through asphyxiation at a Gardena hotel, according to prosecutors. He was convicted of first-degree murder and other sex crime charges.

When her body was found, the woman who Ross killed was wrapped in in cellophane and duct tape extending from her hair to her abdomen, with the materials also covering her mouth and nose, Daily Breeze reported.

Police later found a camera and cellphone that recorded events leading up to the murder, according to the Breeze. Once they investigated hard drives kept by Ross, they found more videos and started interviewing the women on those tapes, the newspaper reported.

Some of the videos, where are graphic, show women being wrapped in cellophane by Ross and then hung by a cloth from a pull-up bar in a doorway, prosecutors alleged during the trial, Daily Breeze reported. Ross would then have sex with the women while they were hanging and unconscious, prosecutors alleged.

Authorities learned that Ross had sexually assaulted his girlfriend eight years earlier, in October 2007. Prosecutors said he also raped two other women he dated in the months prior to the murder — between June and November 2015. One of those crimes occurred in Riverside County.

For the rape-murder and three other rapes, Ross was convicted of 25 felony counts. That includes one count of first-degree murder, eight counts of rape of an unconscious person, seven counts of forcible rape, six counts of sexual penetration by foreign object, two counts of injuring a girlfriend and a count of sodomy of an unconscious victim.