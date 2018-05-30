‘Horrific and Cruel’: Puppies Found With Missing Foot, Dangling Jaw in Oakland Prompts Investigation

On a cracked, narrow street in East Oakland, huddled between a mattress, broken furniture and buckets of used motor oil, lay two German shepherd puppies.

The female pups were dirty, malnourished and severely injured. One pup had a broken mouth, her lower jaw dangling; the other pup had a missing foot.

“It was horrific and cruel,” said Pali Boucher, founder of Rocket Dog Rescue, a nonprofit animal shelter that rescued the dogs.

On Tuesday, Oakland Animal Services said it had launched an investigation after a 4-month-old Husky with a broken jaw and bloody paws was left abandoned at the same location, just a day after the German shepherd puppies were found.

