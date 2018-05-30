How to Worry Better and Tame Toxic Thoughts With Amber Rae

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author, Artist and Motivational Speaker Amber Rae joined us live with strategies to use when when you feel overcome with worry. Amber has a new book called “Choose Wonder Over Worry”. “Choose Wonder Over Worry” brings to life Worry and Wonder as two voices—or two characters—inside our mind. Through raw storytelling and interactive exercises, Amber Rae guides us on a journey of turning toward our emotions rather than pushing them away, and getting to know the aspects of ourselves that most want to be seen and heard. The book is available on Amazon.