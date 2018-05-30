Jeans for the Long Legged Ladies With Kathryn Brolin and Midheaven Denim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kathryn Brolin, wife of Actor Josh Brolin, joined us live with a preview of her new denim line Midheaven Denim. Midheaven Denim caters to the ladies with long legs. Cuts start at 33” and go to 38”. Sewn in the heart of Downtown. the denim is sourced from the world’s greenest and most sustainable denim mill promoting environmentally-healthy production tactics. For more information on the line, you can go to their website or follow them on Instagram or twitter.