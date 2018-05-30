× L.A. City Commissioner Made Unwanted and Inappropriate Remarks Toward Staffers, Investigation Finds

A Los Angeles city commissioner violated city standards of conduct when he called staffers “gorgeous,” or said they “look good” in a suggestive tone, an investigation has found.

A Personnel Department report found that city commissioner Scott Crawford “repeatedly engaged in inappropriate behavior” toward city employees.

Crawford, 68, was appointed by Mayor Eric Garcetti to the El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument Authority commission, an unpaid position helping to oversee one of the city’s smallest departments.

In December, four women and one man from the department filed complaints against Crawford.

