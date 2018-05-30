× ‘Large Amount of Blood’ Found Inside Azusa-Area Home; Investigators Searching for Body

Deputies found a “large amount of blood on the ground” when they responded to a disturbance call in an Azusa-area home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday.

The day after the discovery, officials deployed a helicopter to search for a body in the Angeles National Forest but did not find one, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.

The agency said the blood was found Monday night by deputies responding to a home in the 6100 block of Goodway Drive in the unincorporated area of Azusa.

The officers did not see anyone at the house, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

One of the tenants who rented a room in the residence called the authorities an hour after hearing a fight, Sgt. Pete Shupe told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Shupe said the deputies found the blood in one of the rooms.

A Sheriff’s Department statement released on Tuesday evening said detectives have not determined whether a crime occurred. Sgt. Terrence Smith, however, told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that “there was definitely an assault.”

The Sheriff’s Department said the incident appeared to be isolated and no evidence suggested a random break-in.

The agency provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.