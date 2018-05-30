× Lyft, Uber Partner With L.A. County Registrar for June 5 Primary Election

Lyft and Uber have partnered with the Los Angeles County Registrar for the June 5 election.

County voters will be able to access the ride-share services directly from the registrar’s polling place locator on Tuesday, when California will hold its primary.

When a voter enters his or her information on the registrar’s website, the tool will display that voter’s polling place along with a link to access the ride-sharing apps.

In a statement, Lyft’s Brian McGuigan said “lack of access to reliable transportation is one barrier to voting.” (The news release also noted that voters who select Lyft will need to have the app already installed on their phones.)

Meanwhile, vote-by-mail voters in L.A. County can hand over their ballots at a drop-off location by June 5. Vote-by-mail voters can also choose to surrender their ballot at their polling place on Tuesday and vote in person.

Californians will get to decide on their top choices for governor, U.S. senator, members of Congress and other local offices, in addition to five statewide measures.