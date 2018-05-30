Man Pleads No Contest to Fatal DUI After He Crashed Head-On Into Pregnant Mom and Killed Baby Girl Near Valley Glen

A 26-year-old North Hills man on Wednesday pleaded no contest to a fatal DUI after he crashed head-on into a pregnant mother and killed her baby girl last year near Valley Glen, authorities said.

Julian Gutierrez plead to a single count of second-degree murder for the May 26, 2017 crash, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Gutierrez swerved into incoming traffic in his 2010 Nissan Altima near Fulton Avenue and Hatteras Street before he crashed into a 1997 Acura Integra, authorities said.

A woman who was eight months pregnant drove the Integra and was rushed to the hospital after the crash but the baby died shortly after being born, authorities said.

Gutierrez, who was under the influence of cocaine and had a blood alcohol content level of .16 percent, was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division investigated the crash.