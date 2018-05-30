× Man Who Accused Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia of Groping Appeals Ruling Clearing Her

A former legislative staffer who accused Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) of groping him four years ago is appealing the investigation that found his claim to be unsubstantiated.

Danny Fierro filed a notice of appeal Wednesday to the Assembly Rules Committee that asserted “the investigation was not impartial or conducted in good faith, and did not afford Mr. Fierro due process.”

Fierro said several witnesses were not interviewed, including his former employer, Assemblyman Ian Calderon (D-Whittier), and other lawmakers who were present at the legislative softball game in 2014. Fierro has accused Garcia of touching him inappropriately at the game.

The Assembly investigation, concluded earlier this month, did not find a “preponderance of evidence” to back up Fierro’s claim. The probe did find that Garcia often used vulgar language and disparaged other elected officials. In response, Assemblyman Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) removed Garcia from all legislative committee posts.

