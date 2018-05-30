× Redondo Beach Man Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting of His Father

A Redondo Beach man was charged Wednesday with murder in the fatal shooting of his father just three days earlier, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced.

Vincent Maxwell Finocchio, 19, allegedly shot his father inside their home in Redondo Beach home on May 27, prosecutors said. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison if he’s found guilty.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Fisk Lane and the victim, 46-year-old Frank Finocchio, was already dead when police arrived, according to The Beach Reporter.

Sgt. Michael Martinez of the Redondo Beach Police Department told The Reporter that Vincent Finocchio called 911 to report the shooting himself.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood, Gladys Yodanza, 81, told the newspaper that she heard yelling at the home not long before officers arrived. She described the victim as “very sweet and a very nice man.”

The DA’s office has not released further information about the charges and allegations against Finocchio.

He will have his next court appearance on June 29 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.