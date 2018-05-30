Suspect With Pickax Fatally Shot in Standoff With LAPD in Pacoima; 1 Man Stabbed, 2 Officers Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pickax-wielding man was fatally shot in a standoff with police in Pacoima early Wednesday, authorities said.

The man had been suspected of stabbing another man, who was in serious but stable condition on Wednesday morning, according to Los Angeles police.

Two officers sustained minor injuries when the suspect hurled objects at them during the standoff that ensued, one released from the hospital and the other still receiving treatment, the agency said.

The officers responded to a call about a stabbing on Telfair Avenue near Paxton Street at around 11:48 p.m., according to LAPD.

Police reported finding the suspect standing on top of a home's carport.

A confrontation followed, during which the suspect came down from the carport, became "irate," grabbed a pickax and started throwing objects at police, Lt. Chris Ramirez told KTLA.

Video shows several officers responding to the scene.

The lieutenant said police initially used less lethal ammunition, but they opened fire when the suspect tried to flee to another residence.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he died, according to LAPD.

The agency only identified the suspect as a man in his mid- to late-20s. The officers were wearing body cameras, LAPD said.

The nearby Telfair Elementary School would hold classes as planned, the Police Department said.

Authorities provided no further information.