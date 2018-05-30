The Giving Spirit- Providing Survival Kits for the Homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founder and Chairman of The Giving Spirit Tom Bagamane joined us live to talk about how you can volunteer and help put together summer survival kits for the homeless. 500 plus volunteers from The Giving Spirit, a 100% volunteer run organization, is coming together this weekend to assemble and distribute summer survival kits to homeless women, children and families. This is the first of two outreaches per year – the other being the distribution of winter survival kits in December. The Giving Spirit, now one of LA’s largest volunteer organizations, was founded in 1999 by Tom Bagamane. The organization will hit a major milestone during this event with the thirty thousandth kit distributed. This couldn’t happen without generous donations from corporations, large and small, private donations as well as the hundreds of volunteers of all ages that come together to support the less fortunate souls who are living on our streets. The summer outreach event is happening this June 1-3. For more information the Giving Spirit, their new campaign on how you can volunteer, and their new campaign #theyareus, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.