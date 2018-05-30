Video Released as Detectives Search for Foster Child Abducted by His Biological Mother in Carson

Detectives are searching for a child who was allegedly abducted by his biological mother when she picked him up from school on Tuesday and authorities released video on Wednesday as the search continues.

A news conference will be held Thursday by officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as officials continue looking for the child, 8-year-old Dylan Kostenko.

Sheriff’s deputies said his biological mother, 29-year-old Dariia Kostenko, picked him up from Towne Elementary School. She is not allowed to pick him up and only has monitored visitations with the boy, sheriff’s deputies said, citing a court order.

The boy’s foster mother discovered he was gone when she arrived to the school at about 2:40 p.m., officials said. School administrators told her the boy’s biological mother had come and picked him up.

Dariia and Dylan Kostenko were last seen walking away from the school in a northbound direction, officials said. The boy was last seen that morning wearing a black t-shirt that had a picture of a dog and the phrase “Dab All Day,” authorities said. He was also wearing blue jean shorts.

Dariia Kostenko was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, authorities said, and she is known to frequent the West Los Angeles area.

In a Sheriff’s Department news release, officials said it is unclear where the two would be heading. However, officials said the biological mother has family in New York state.

The boy was removed from his biological mother’s care and placed under the care of Department of Children and Family Services in May 2017.

No further information was released by the Sheriff’s Department.