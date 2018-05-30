× Woman Found Dead in Stairwell on Campus of San Francisco General Hospital

A woman was found dead Wednesday in a stairway of the power plant building on the grounds of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, officials said.

A hospital staff member made the discovery about 1 p.m., according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health. The woman was not identified, and it’s unclear if she was a patient.

“We don’t know how this woman gained access to the area where she was found, and we are absolutely looking into that,” Rachael Kagan, a spokeswoman for the health department, told reporters.

Wednesday’s discovery evoked a similar incident at the city-owned hospital five years ago that raised questions about safety and security at the sprawling hospital campus. In 2013, a patient was found dead in an emergency stairwell 17 days after she vanished from her hospital room.

