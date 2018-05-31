× 3 Arrested After Body of Assault Victim Found Off Highway 39 in Azusa

Three men have been arrested after the body of an assault victim, whose home was discovered with a “large amount of blood,” was found off Highway 39 in Azusa, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials announced Thursday.

The body of a man was found about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday in heavy brush about 30 feet down San Gabriel Canyon Road.

Authorities believe the man, who has not been identified, suffered blunt force trauma.

Officials were in that area because they had received information that a body had been dumped there after a home in the 6100 block of Goodway Drive in unincorporated Azusa was found with a “large amount of blood” earlier this week.

One of the tenants who rented a room in the residence called officials an hour after hearing a fight at the home on Monday, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.

Investigators determined that the victim had been assaulted at the home, was driven to Azusa Canyon where “his body was thrown over the side of the road.”

Officials don’t know, however, where the victim actually died.

Three suspects were arrested, but are not being identified because one additional person remains at large, according to the sheriff’s department.

The men were described only as being in their early 20s and acquaintances of the victim. Neighbors told KTLA they believe the men are students and possibly foreign exchange students.

Authorities continue to conduct a “very active investigation” and no further details were released Thursday.