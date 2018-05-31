× Alleged White Supremacist Gang Member Previously Served as Laguna Beach High School Football Coach

A man who was one of three alleged white supremacist gang members arrested last week in Costa Mesa previously served as a high school football coach in Orange County, records show.

Brian Jay Bishop, 35, is listed as the 2016 and 2017 freshman football coach for Laguna Beach High School on MaxPreps, a website for high school sports. KTLA also received two separate tips on Thursday that Bishop served as a coach at the school.

It is unclear whether he still works there.

In early May, the Costa Mesa Police Department began its investigation into the gang.

The ongoing investigation has resulted in more than a dozen arrests, including three alleged gang members on May 25. Bishop was among those taken into custody that day during two separate traffic stops, authorities said.

Officers also seized suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and a loaded semi-automatic handgun, according to a police news release.

The arrests were made two weeks after police took 10 other alleged gang members into custody in the same area, the release stated.

Bishop has since posted bail and was released from jail, authorities said Tuesday.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this story.