Black Woman Says Couple Used Racial Slurs While Assaulting Her at Playa Del Rey Little League Event

A Los Angeles woman was beaten and choked by a white couple who repeatedly hurled racial slurs at her after attending a fundraiser for a Playa Del Rey little league this year, she and her attorneys said Wednesday.

Katrina Ross, a black woman from the Playa Del Rey area, said she was at a fundraising event for the Del Rey American Little League in Westchester when the couple began harassing her.

As she was leaving the event around midnight April 29, she said, the husband and wife attacked her outside the Westchester Elk’s Lodge. Ross said she was beaten, choked and kicked, causing her to bleed from the head. She said the couple repeatedly used a racial slur while attacking her.

Ross said she was treated for a concussion and has suffered short-term memory loss since the attack. The mother of two said she did not know the couple and described the assault as “unprovoked.”

