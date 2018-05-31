Friday, June 1 is National Donut Day. A salvation army rep and professional competitive eater Mary Bowers joined us live to talk about what they have planned for National Donut Day. National Donut Day was begun by The Salvation Army to bring awareness and raise funds for its many social service programs…especially those that help veterans. Last year more than 90,000 nights of shelter were provided to Veterans at Salvation Army programs. Bakemark and its donut shop customers – who make some of the most creative and delicious donuts as seen on our table here -have donated more than $100,000 from their Donut Day Events for The Salvation Army in Southern California. Friday June 1, Bakemark and The Salvation Army will host the 2nd annual National Donut Day Donut Eating contest at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood at 11:30am. Some of the best competitive eaters will be vying to break the record of 55 donuts in 8 minutes set last year. Mary Bowers, one of these contestants, was here to demonstrate how it’s done. Can’t make it to TCL Chinese Theatre tomorrow? Then just look for this poster in your favorite local donut shop and know when you buy a donut from them tomorrow, some of those proceeds will go to help The Salvation Army help vets in Southern California or donate today.
Celebrating National Donut Day With the Salvation Army and Mary Bowers
-
Donut Day Preview with Dessert Expert Nastassia Johnson
-
Man Deported in 2004 After Serving 6 Years in Military Becomes U.S. Citizen in San Diego
-
Friends ID Men Who Died in Fiery Gardena Crash; Mourners Erect Memorial, Spin Donuts
-
U.S. Army Veteran Who Served 2 Tours in Afghanistan Deported to Mexico
-
SoCal Man Wins 4 Lottery Prizes — Including Ones Worth $5 Million and $1 Million — Within Months
-
-
Gunman in Napa County Veterans Home Standoff That Left 3 Employees Dead Made Earlier Threat: Sources
-
Some Southwest Flights Canceled Due to Engine Inspections
-
U.S. Army Vet Who Served in Afghanistan Says He Didn’t Realize He’d Been Deported to Mexico
-
National Park Entrance Fees to Rise, but Not as High as First Proposed
-
Spring Menu at Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar
-
-
Michigan Will End Flint’s Free Bottled Water Program Despite Residents’ Continued Concerns
-
Memorial Day at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills
-
Subtropical Storm Alberto Prompts Emergency Declarations in Florida, Mississippi, Alabama