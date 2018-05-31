× Crash Shuts Down Southbound Lanes of 710 Freeway Near PCH in Long Beach

All southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway south of Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach were shut down early Thursday as authorities were dealing with a collision.

The collision was reported around 4:34 a.m., said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson. It was unknown how many cars were involved, but “it’s a major injury collision,” he said.

All of the freeway’s southbound traffic lanes will be closed for an unknown amount of time, Nicholson said. Traffic is being diverted to the Pacific Coast Highway collector road, an onramp road just west of the main lanes.

“Traffic can get through, it’s just going to be backed up,” Nicholson said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

710S at PCH: bad wreck now has the 2 L lanes blocked until about 530…. — Ginger Chan KTLA (@ktlagingerchan) May 31, 2018