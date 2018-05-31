Chef Aaron Perez from Vaka Burger joined us live with their gourmet burgers and coffee cake that will take you back to your LAUSD days. Vaka Burger is located at 12913 Philadelphia St in Whittier.
Gourmet Burgers and ‘LAUSD’ Coffee Cake With Vaka Burger
-
Secret Burger Showdown Preview
-
Dodgers Introduce New Food Options at Dodger Stadium for 2018 Season
-
National Burger Month With the Habit Burger Grill
-
Frank Buckley Interviews: Roy Choi, Chef-Entrepreneur
-
Flippy the Burger Flipping Robot Is Now Cooking at the CaliBurger Fast Food Chain
-
-
Family, Friends Grieve After 15-Year-Old Girl Is Fatally Shot in South L.A.
-
Murder Trial of Former Rap Mogul Marion ‘Suge’ Knight Set for September
-
Consumer Confidential: Trump Axes Organic Farming Rule, Rise in Sugar & Salt in McDonald’s Burgers, Yahoo Users Can Sue Over Data Breaches
-
Easter Sweets & Treats Curated by Nastassia Johnson
-
Educators Rally for Better Contract, Smaller Class Sizes in Downtown L.A.
-
-
McDonald’s Quarter Pounder Will Soon Feature Fresh Beef
-
‘Enough Is Enough’: $50K Reward Offered for Info in Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old Girl Near South L.A. Burger Restaurant
-
Vigil Held for Teenage Girl Killed in South L.A. as Police Continue Search for Shooter