Man Suspected in Mead Valley Crash That Killed Young 2 Boys Was Deported for Smuggling Marijuana From Mexico: Court Records

A man suspected in a deadly street racing crash that killed two young brothers two weeks ago was deported in 2012 after he was caught smuggling 44 packages of marijuana across the U.S. border from Mexico, court records show.

Josue Leyva-Gallegos, 30, was headed to Perris through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry with a valid U.S. permanent resident card in May 2012 when he was sent for further inspection by a computer-generated referral, according to a probable cause statement filed in federal court.

An X-ray of his car showed anomalies in the gas tank. Authorities requested a drug-sniffing dog, which alerted to the gas cap opening. In the gas tank, a Customs and Border Protection officer found roughly 94 pounds of marijuana. Leyva-Gallegos later told authorities he had been hired to smuggle marijuana into the country for $800.

He pleaded guilty two months later to one count of importing marijuana.

