The Monrovia Music Fest is happening this weekend, with live bands all day, craft beer, food trucks, family fun and much more. This event, which is celebrating its 5th anniversary, is going on this Sunday, June 3 at Library Park, located at 321 Myrtle Ave in Old Town Monrovia (click for map). KTLA 5 will be there with chances to win KTLA 5 swag, as well as a chance for you to record a clip in our mobile video kiosk. You might even see your clip on the news! It’s a great event for the whole family! For more information, visit http://www.monroviamusicfest.com