Mother and Son Arrested on Suspicion of Pimping, Running Brothel in Riverside County

Posted 4:14 PM, May 31, 2018, by
Mother and son Angelene and Jordon Ashley are seen in photos released by Riverside police on May 31, 2018.

A mother and son in Riverside County were arrested on suspicion of “pimping, pandering” and running a brothel, police said in a news release Thursday.

Angelene Ashley is seen in a photo released by Riverside police on May 31, 2018.

Police were investigating several advertising websites offering prostitution services when they came into contact with a woman who said she was being sexually exploited by a mother and son, officials said.

On May 25, authorities served a search warrant at the home of 48-year-old Angelene “Barbie” Ashley and her son, Jordon Ashley, 26. After arriving at the home in the 3600 block of Snowdrift Drive, officials arrested the two and seized evidence.

Jordon Ashley is seen in a photo released by Riverside police on May 31, 2018.

They were booked into Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of pimping, pandering and running a brothel, as officials described in a news release. No other information about the allegations against them were released by authorities.

Investigators believe there could be more possible victims out there. Anyone with information can contact the Special Investigations Bureau at 951-353-7204.