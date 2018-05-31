New Details Emerge About Mead Valley Street Racing Crash That Killed 2 Young Brothers

Ricardo Zuniga pulled up next to his cousin at an intersection in Perris to tell him to meet up at his home to hang out. But Josue Leyva-Gallegos looked back at him, he told authorities, and asked, “You ready?” before counting to three.

Zuniga knew what this meant: His cousin wanted to race.

Moments later, the pair hit the gas. Each took off at a high rate of speed, authorities said, with Zuniga driving on the wrong side of the road.

Soon, Zuniga was facing an oncoming car and was unable to swerve out of the way. His Honda Accord collided head-on with a Nissan Versa carrying three brothers on their way to pick up their sisters from school.

