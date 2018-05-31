× Officials Ask for Public’s Help Finding 8-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Abducted by His Mother in Carson

Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding an 8-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his biological mother earlier this week.

Dylan Kostenko’s foster mother went to pick him at Towne Elementary School about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday when she was informed that the boy’s biological mother had already done so, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Dylan and Dariia Kostenko were last seen walking in a residential area north of the school. Dylan was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a picture of a dog and the phrase “Dab All Day” and blue jean shorts. Kostenko was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, officials said.

Officials don’t know where Kostenko might be heading, but said she is known to frequent West Los Angeles and has family in New York.

Dylan was taken from Kostenko last year and placed under the the care of the Department of Children and Family Services. Authorities said Kostenko is not allowed to pick up the boy from school and has monitored visitations with him, per a court order.

Officials are expected to release more details about their investigation and search on Thursday.