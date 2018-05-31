LAPD Officers Chase Driver of Stolen Car Through San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles police were in pursuit of a stolen four-door car in the San Fernando Valley area on Thursday night, authorities said.

Sky5 was first overhead the chase around 10:30 p.m. as it was headed through surface streets in Winnetka. It began around 10:15 p.m. near Sherman Way in Wilbur Avenue in Reseda, said Officer Norma Eisenman.

After the suspect sedan paused for an extended time at a Victory Boulevard intersection, a patrol SUV executed a PIT maneuver, knocking off the car’s rear bumper, which remained hanging by a thread.

The pursuit continued at glacial speeds — perhaps 5 to 10 mph — through a nearby residential neighborhood with three police vehicles close behind.

After winding around the neighborhood for about five minutes, the car ran over a spike strip deployed by an awaiting police unit. But the light-colored sedan continued inching forward.

Patrol SUVs made several more attempts to knock the car off the road, but the slow speeds the suspect vehicle was traveling at apparently made it difficult for officers to gain enough momentum for a successful PIT maneuver.

By 10:43 p.m., the chase had entered Reseda, continuing to pass in front of homes at a slow pace.

Additional PIT maneuvers were attempted, but they were only as successful as the previous tries.

The car stopped at the intersection Oxnard Street and Reseda Boulevard, then pulled into a nearby Arco gas station, before continuing down Oxnard Street.

Additional spike strips were thrown, but they appeared to have no effect.

After 11 p.m., the chase had mad its way to Encino.

Check back for updates on this developing story.