× Samantha Bee Apologizes to Ivanka Trump for Insulting Her on TV Show, Says She ‘Crossed a Line’

Samantha Bee has apologized for calling White House senior adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump a “feckless c****” on her TBS show Thursday.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Bee said in a statement.

Bee had gone after Trump for failing to take action to stop the separation of undocumented families.

Related: White House says Samantha Bee’s joke calling Ivanka Trump the c-word is ‘vile and vicious’

“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee said on her show. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c***!”

Bee added that the president listens to Ivanka and said that she should “Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f***ing stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?”

TBS and CNN are both owned by Turner, a subsidiary of Time Warner.