500-Pound Bear Spotted in Tree in La Verne After Roaming Through San Dimas the Night Before

A bear that had been roaming around the San Dimas area Wednesday night was spotted again Thursday morning running through the streets of La Verne before finally heading up a tree.

Video showed the bear looking around at officials below as it sat in the tree on 6th Street near A Street at about 8 a.m.

The bear was first spotted Wednesday night as it searched for food in Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park and Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in San Dimas before heading over for a swim at Damien High School in La Verne.

Several people stopped to take pictures and videos of the bear, which didn’t seem to mind, Sgt. Christopher Cadman said. “It seemed to enjoy the attention,” he said.

A wildlife official said the bear was not likely to bother anybody, but people should try not to do anything that “might spook it or make it attack you,” Cadman said.

Anyone who comes across the 400 to 500-pound bear should try to look as large as possible and slowly back away. Also, don’t feed the bear and call authorities as soon as possible, Cadman said.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials did not search for the bear overnight, Sheriff's Department Sgt. Wong said. Crews were worried that if they tranquilized it in the dark the bear would run off and they may not be able to find it, he said.

Officials said it was not uncommon to see bears this time of the year, although Cadman said it was a first for him and others he spoke to in the department.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the name of the high school. The story has been updated.