Student Injured in Palmdale Shooting Files Claim Against School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A student shot by another teenager at his school in Palmdale filed a claim for damages against the Antelope Valley Union High School District, his attorney announced on Thursday.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder after the May 11 shooting that injured 15-year-old Robert Ruiz-Dominguez at Highland High School.

The suspect was a former student who went to the school with a rifle at around 7 a.m. and fired around 10 rounds, according to authorities.

Ruiz-Dominguez was shot in the arm. Another student and her mother told KTLA that they took the victim to the hospital after calling 911.

No other injuries were reported, and authorities apprehended the shooter after he fled the campus, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Ruiz-Dominguez's sister Maria called the incident traumatic.

“The exit wound took up almost his entire arm," she said during a news conference to announce of the claim. "There’s a whole piece of his bone missing."

The victim also witnessed the 15-year-old point a gun at his sister, according to the court filing.

In addition to physical injuries, Ruiz-Dominguez's claim sought damages for emotional distress and trauma.

"When I go to school, I would think that I’d be safe," Ruiz-Dominguez said at the news conference. "And I wouldn’t really expect myself to get shot. But now that I did get shot, I don’t even feel like going to any other school. It happened at one school, it could happen at another."

The victim did not know the shooter, according to Bradley Gage, the family's attorney.

The lawyer said the family wanted the school district to set up a safety plan, train security guards to "actually protect students" and have at least one school resource officer on campus.

The school "failed to protect students under their supervision," the court filing said.

In response to the claim, the school district said it has offered the victim and his family support and would continue to do so.

"We also continue to work with our law enforcement partners to fortify our safety protocols across all our schools," the school district added.

36.261789 -91.531433