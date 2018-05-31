Veteran Who Left Rosemead High School in 1946 to Join Navy Picks up Diploma

Posted 11:43 PM, May 31, 2018

More than 70 years after leaving his high school in Rosemead to join the Navy, 90-year-old Kelly Crowell is finally got his diploma on Thursday. Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 31, 2018.