× Woman Fatally Shot by Fullerton Police After Allegedly Stabbing Therapist

A woman was fatally shot by Fullerton police Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing a therapist with a knife, officials said.

Fullerton police responded to a therapist’s office in the 1600 block of East Chapman Avenue about 7:35 a.m. following reports of a woman with a knife.

As police were responding, a woman called police saying she had been stabbed by one of her patients, Sgt. John Radus said.

Two responding officers found the woman had barricaded herself inside the therapist’s office. When they confronted the armed woman, an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said without elaborating.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures on the woman, but she died at the scene, Radus said. She has not been identified.

It is unclear why the woman attacked the therapist, but the motive is under investigation, Radus said.

A “relatively large” knife was recovered and the therapist had wounds consistent with being assaulted with a knife, officials said. She was taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting, which is standard protocol, Radus said.

Chapman at Acacia Avenue is closed during the investigation, and police asked motorists to use alternative routes for up to six hours.

West bound Chapman Ave at Acacia is closed due to police activity. Use alternate routes for the next 4-6 hours. pic.twitter.com/v4ieOuSpSo — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) May 31, 2018

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.