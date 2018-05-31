× Woman Sentenced to Year in Jail, 5 Years Probation for Deadly DUI Crash at Boyle Heights Taco Stand

A woman who prosecutors say was driving while intoxicated when she crashed into a Boyle Heights taco stand — killing a man and injuring eight other people — has been sentenced to a year in jail and five years of formal probation, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The crash happened on the night of June 26, 2016, when a vehicle being driven by Maribel Rosas went up a curb and drove through a taco stand, crashing into a parked car just before 9:30 p.m., authorities said.

The man killed was 48-year-old Francisco Gaytan, who goes by Juan Mendez, authorities said. Eight other pedestrians also were injured in the crash.

Rosas, 36, pleaded no contest to one count of felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated on Jan. 24.

At the time, authorities said three of the injured people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, with two of them in critical condition and the other person suffering minor injuries.

The owner of the taco stand told KTLA one of the people hospitalized was his brother in law, who was managing the stand. He also said woman broke her leg in the crash.

The judge in the case actually suspended a six-year state prison sentence and ordered Rosas to attend a number of alcohol awareness programs.

No further information was released by the DA’s office.