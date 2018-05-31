× YouTube Shooter Visited YouTube Headquarters Day Before Shooting: Police

Further investigation into a shooting on YouTube’s campus in April reveals that the woman who opened fire had been on the property just a day earlier talking with workers, San Bruno, Calif., police said Thursday.

As the employee ran off, Aghdam “walked east through the courtyard and began firing indiscriminately into a crowd of employees eating lunch.

“She emptied her pistol of ammunition, reloaded another magazine, and continued firing at the building and the crowd. As she approached the entrance to the building, Aghdam turned the pistol on herself, firing it into her chest.”

For weeks before she opened fire at YouTube headquarters, the San Diego woman had made her rage at the video platform clear to anyone who would listen. She believed YouTube was intentionally suppressing her quirky collection of dance, recipe and exercise clips.

