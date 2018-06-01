Suspected DUI Driver Arrested Following Crash That Left 2 Road Workers Dead in Orange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspected drunken driver was arrested Thursday night following a crash that killed two road workers in Orange.

The vehicle being driven by the DUI suspect collided with a pickup truck that was stopped in the bike lane on East Santiago Canyon Road just east of Jamboree Road at about 8:48 p.m., the Orange Police Department stated in a news release.

Two men working with a road construction crew in the area were injured in the collision and died from their injuries, the Police Department stated.

The victims' identities were not immediately released.

The suspected DUI driver, identified as 30-year-old Hipolito Paez-Vazquez, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators following the crash.

Paez-Vazquez was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and vehicular manslaughter.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Orange Police Department at 714-744-7444.