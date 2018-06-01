California Bans State-Funded Travel to Oklahoma Due to New LGBTQ Law

California will ban state-funded travel to Oklahoma because of a new law there that lets private agencies deny placement of adopted children with same-sex couples, state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra announced Friday.

Oklahoma is the ninth state to fall under California’s anti-discrimination travel ban, joining Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, South Dakota and Kansas.

A California law that took effect last year prohibits state-funded travel to any state with laws that authorize discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

The Oklahoma law that earned the state a spot on the list allows private adoption agencies to refuse to place children for foster care or adoption based on religious or moral convictions.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.