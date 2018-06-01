× Detectives Release Photos in Search for Man Charged With Killing 20-Year-Old Father in Azusa

Investigators have released photos amid their search for a man accused of working with three others to brutally beat a 20-year-old father to death in Azusa.

Matthew Martin Capiendo Luzon, 21, was charged with murder, robbery and kidnapping on Thursday in connection with the death of Julian Hamori-Andrade.

Three other men — Hercules Balaskas, Jacob Elmendorf and Francisco Amigon, all 19 — are already in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of the same crimes.

Luzon also goes by the names of Matthew Martin, Matt Martin and Matt Luzon, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities described him as a Filipino man measuring 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair but may have recently shaved his head.

The Sheriff’s Department warned that Luzon should be considered armed and dangerous.

#WANTED 21yo Matthew Luzon Martin-Capiendo for the Beating Death of Julian Hamori-Andrade CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS #LASDhttps://t.co/sMb0NsRDbF pic.twitter.com/qLpzHeqA00 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) June 1, 2018

Detectives have not released information on a possible relationship between the victim and suspects.

Investigators believe all five men were gathered at Luzon’s home on Goodway Drive, in an unincorporated area near Azusa, when the suspects viciously attacked Hamori-Andrade, leaving the residence covered in blood.

The men then allegedly loaded his limp body into a pickup and drove to Azusa Canyon, where they beat him again before hoisting him over the side of Highway 39 and leaving him to die.

His body was only found after the copious amount of blood discovered in Luzon’s home led investigators to suspect criminal activity.

Loved ones were planning to gather for a vigil at Hamori-Andrade’s home on Friday evening.

Anyone with information on Luzon’s whereabouts can contact detective Q. Rodriguez or Sgt. Maurizi at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted via 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.