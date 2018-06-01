DNA on Car Led to Arrest of Golden State Killer Suspect: Court Documents

The four-decade hunt for the Golden State Killer reached a turning point in April when detectives lifted the DNA of their suspect from his car door as he shopped inside Hobby Lobby, court documents released Friday show.

The secret collection occurred in April in a public parking lot in Roseville, just outside Sacramento. By then, authorities already considered Joseph DeAngelo a suspect.

But authorities said in the court records that the definitive link came when the DNA taken from the car matched that of semen recovered at the scene of one of the Golden State Killer’s rape cases.

Judge Michael Sweet released the documents Friday after rejecting objections from DeAngelo’s defense team as well as prosecutors. An attorney representing the Los Angeles Times and other media outlets had filed a motion to have the warrants unsealed for the public record.

